GODFREY - The Godfrey Family Fun Fest battled some hot conditions, then adapted some of the activities and things went smoothly to the end with what Godfrey Park and Rec Director Todd Strubhart called a “superb fireworks display.”

“As soon as the sun went down the crowd started to come and we had a really good turnout,” Strubhart said. “The highlight of the evening other than the fireworks was the watermelon eating contest. We had plenty of kids sign up for that and it. We had a good crop of people working the Family Fun Fest and they worked well as a team to make this a successful event.”

Strubhart said a $1,500 donation help the fireworks show significantly, along with some other private contributions. He said he hopes to raise even more money for the fireworks show next year.

“We had plenty of activities for the kids and people started trickling in after the baseball awards and the maze unveiling,” Strubhart said. “The theme of the Maze this year will be ‘Welcome to the Jungle.’ The Maze opens Friday, Aug. 31.”

