Allstate agency owner earns prestigious service designation



GODFREY– As a business leader and involved citizen in the Godfrey area, Allstate exclusive agency owner John Standefer of Standefer Agency Inc. has been designated an Allstate Premier Agency for 2015.

This designation is being presented to Allstate agency owner John Standefer for his outstanding business performance and commitment to putting customers at the center of his agency’s work.

“The Premier Agency designation is not just about John’s successful business results,” said Brian Cobb, Territory Sales Leader for Allstate in Illinois. “The honor also demonstrates John’s commitment in being accessible to customers and using his knowledge to help ensure customers have the insurance products they need to protect themselves and their family.”



Standefer Agency Inc. is located at 3015 Godfrey Rd. in Godfrey and can be reached at (618) 466-4403 or by email at JohnStandefer@allstate.com.

Besides serving for the customer’s insurance needs, Standefer has given back to the community as a contributor to several local organizations, such as the Madison County Urban League, Veterans of Foreign War and the Alton Area Animal Aid Association. Additionally, he has volunteered his time to educate local students on fire safety. Through the years, Standefer has won numerous awards, including Allstate’s Honor Ring, Circle of Champions and Leaders Forum.

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) is the nation’s largest publicly held personal lines insurer, serving approximately 16 million households through its Allstate, Encompass, Esurance and Answer Financial brand names and Allstate Financial business segment. Allstate branded insurance products (auto, home, life and retirement) and services are offered through Allstate agencies, independent agencies, and Allstate exclusive financial representatives, as well as via www.allstate.com, www.allstate.com/financial and 1-800 Allstate®, and are widely known through the slogan “You’re In Good Hands With Allstate®.” In 2013, $29 million was given by The Allstate Foundation, Allstate, its employees and agency owners to support local communities. Allstate employees and agency owners donated 200,000 hours of service across the country.

