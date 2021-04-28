GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey had multiple vehicle break-ins and a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. The Dadrian Drive area was one area targeted.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Will Dimitroff said the office is investigating and has determined all the targeted vehicles were unlocked. With the stolen vehicle, the keys remained in the vehicle.

Two suspects were observed committing the crimes in videotapes within the neighborhood. One photo from a video has been released here in the story. Storeyland Drive in Godfrey and Hopp Hollow Drive in Alton also reported car break-ins Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the early Wednesday crimes should contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

