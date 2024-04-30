JERSEYVILLE - A man from Godfrey with prior convictions of attempted murder, domestic battery, and more faces his latest felony in a case from Jersey County.

Warren A. Elders, 52, of Godfrey, was charged with violating an Order of Protection on April 25, 2024.

Elders allegedly went to a Brighton residence protected under an Order of Protection and “loudly banged on a door to the residence before entering an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway,” according to court documents.

Elders had three prior convictions from Madison County, including attempted murder in 1993, domestic battery in 2002, and aggravated battery in 2012. These previous convictions upgraded the protective order violation charge in this case from a Class A misdemeanor to a Class 4 felony.

A petition was filed to deny Elders’s pretrial release based on his “extensive criminal history,” adding he violated the terms of his pretrial release from an earlier case in which he was ordered not to go to the same Brighton residence referenced in this latest case.

Jersey County court records indicate the state’s petition to deny Elders’s pretrial release was granted. A doctor has since conducted a psychological examination at the defendant’s request while he remains in custody at the Jersey County Jail. His preliminary hearing has been set for May 13, 2024.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

