CHICAGO - The Moto Mart convenience store in Godfrey sold a $300,000 Lucky Day Lotto winning ticket in the Friday, July 13, evening draw.

Three lucky players purchased winning tickets in the Sunday, July 15, midday draw – one in El Dorado, one in Chicago and one on the Internet. The three winners will split the $200,000 jackpot, resulting in a $66,666.50 prize for each.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket in the Friday, July 13, evening drawing was purchased at Moto Mart, 5311 Godfrey Road, in Godfrey, and matched all five numbers – 05 - 07 - 12 - 19 - 27 – to win a $300,000 prize. The retailer will receive a bonus of $3,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Lucky Day Lotto tickets in the Sunday, July 15, midday drawing were sold at Discount Liquors, 2036 State St., in El Dorado; New England Pharmacy, 6918 Archer Ave., in Chicago; and via the Internet. All three tickets matched all five numbers – 03 - 10 - 13 - 23 - 30 – to win a $200,000 prize that will be divided evenly among the winners, resulting in a $66,666.50 prize for each. Each retailer will receive a bonus of $666.66, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling one of the winning tickets.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they call 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery’s five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize. For more information or to subscribe online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

