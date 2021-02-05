GODFREY - In a continuing effort to provide assistance to Godfrey businesses hurt by the pandemic, we have been working with the Board of Trustees on a plan to help them with their utility bills. A certain amount of money has been allotted and each case will be reviewed by the Board of Trustees to determine eligibility.

Any business within Godfrey that pays sales tax may be considered and businesses MUST show a loss during any one of the 2nd, 3rd, or 4th quarters of 2020, which must be verified by a letter from their Bookkeeper/CPA or other qualified third-party verification, or by sharing their certified profit/loss reports with the Village, OR PROOF THAT THEY QUALIFIED FOR THE SECOND ROUND OF THE FEDERAL PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM (PPP). Contrary to the dismal national news, several of our Godfrey businesses managed to operate successfully and safely during the pandemic and will therefore not be able to demonstrate a loss.

Utilities assistance will be assessed based on whether businesses benefited from the Gift Voucher Stimulus Program. For those that did well under this program, they may be eligible for up to $500 in utilities assistance, and for those who did not benefit from voucher sales, they may be eligible for up to $1,000 for three months if all other criteria are met.

If you are a Godfrey business owner and feel that you meet the criteria mentioned above, please send an email to mayor@godfreyil.org or jmager@godfreyil.org to set up an appointment to discuss further.

