GODFREY - Godfrey trustees unanimously approved a special use permit for a cannabis dispensary to open in the former Woody’s Drive-In location in Godfrey. The vote followed a lengthy discussion between village officials about Godfrey’s first-ever adult-use cannabis dispensary, with some aiming to prevent any more dispensaries from opening in the village.

Jeremy Wysocki with Tatich 3 LLC, the company requesting the permit to operate the dispensary, said at the meeting that while they’re currently undergoing a change in ownership, they aim to have the dispensary operational by March 1.

Wysocki also said the Godfrey dispensary’s ownership would be split between him, Fast Eddie’s Bon-Air Owner Eddie Sholar Jr., and Gabriel Sarikov, the owner of Golden Meds, a company operating several dispensaries in the Denver area and beyond.

According to Tatich 3’s application for a special use permit, “the business will generate substantial sales tax for Godfrey,” will not be located within 1,000 feet of a church, school, public building, park, or recreation area, and “will be a good neighbor and community member.”

Trustee Rick Lauschke asked Mayor Mike McCormick if he was still in favor of allowing the dispensary; the mayor replied that he didn’t see a reason not to support it. Lauschke also asked Wysocki if he had been involved with the Alton Dispensary, which Wysocki confirmed, saying he was brought in as President and CEO and to help manage their fallout with former management company Subsero.

After Lauschke and others discussed more intricate details about signage, trustee Craig Lombardi said he’d like to change an ordinance the village currently has on file allowing up to four dispensaries in the village at one time.

“I don’t think we should probably have more than one,” Lombardi said of the number of dispensaries in the village. “I don’t think we’re big enough and I don’t really think that’s great for our community … it would be good for Godfrey to control what we’re doing, and I think that would be a great thing to do.”

Lauschke agreed with Lombardi and suggested they fix the ordinance soon to prevent anyone from doing the "legwork" to present another dispensary proposal to the Village Board only to be rejected. Mayor McCormick said the village attorney would look into changing the ordinance, which the Village Board would then vote on at their next meeting on Feb. 20, 2024.

The mayor added he also supports the dispensary because he plans to form a committee which will set aside sales tax revenue from the dispensary’s cannabis sales to fund the construction of a rec center for the village of Godfrey. Wysocki said he was fully supportive of the rec center and that the dispensary would be happy to contribute.

“We’re honored to be part of your community, and we really do value the opportunity and our role in the community,” Wysocki said. “I just want to let you know that what I heard a moment ago about the rec center, that we’re happy to support that program and agenda in any way we possibly can.”

Wysocki also added they may be looking to add a grow facility to the Godfrey community “somewhere appropriate” which he said would generate additional sales tax revenue to further contribute to the rec center’s construction.

Wysocki closed by saying: “We do greatly appreciate the opportunity and we won’t let you down.”

Trustee Jeff Weber was absent from the meeting; the final vote tallied 4-0, with Trustee Sarah Woodman abstaining due to a family member of hers being a partial owner of the dispensary.

A full recording of the Feb. 6, 2024 Godfrey Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

