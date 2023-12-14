GODFREY - Ah…great food and warm, friendly atmosphere. That’s the Round Table Restaurant, where they make you feel like family.

Feeling hungry? Then you need to head to the Round Table Restaurant. The Veseli family will welcome you, your family and your friends with open arms.

The Round Table serves up American fare in a family-oriented setting. Be it a fish dinner, a plate of fried chicken, or a big platter of bacon and eggs with pancakes on the side, the hungry person will not be disappointed. Plus, all is served up by members of a friendly staff.

Mr. and Mrs. Ali Veseli started the Round Table Restaurant in 2003 in Cottage Hills. In 2010, they opened in Godfrey, where they enjoy success today.

The Veseli family takes pride in the fact that, each day, they serve up daily specials that provide a delicious dining experience. The home-cooked meals are a departure from so many fast food options that are so common. Take the home-cooked entrée and couple it with their homemade soups, and dining enjoyment awaits.

The restaurant attracts all types of customers. It may be one person stopping in for breakfast, a couple dropping by for a business lunch, or a family coming in for dinner. They have a wide variety of patrons, ranging from teenagers to those in their 90’s.

The Round Table is truly a family-run establishment being guided by Mr. Veseli and supported by his children. Not only are brothers and sisters now working in the business, but the grandkids are also pitching in to provide great services to the customers. In addition to the family, many long-term non-family employees are involved in knowing the customers by their names.

Like many businesses, the Round Table does face some challenges. Rising input costs continue to be an issue. Not only are food prices increasing, but credit card fees continue to rise and labor costs are increasing.

In spite of challenges being faced, the Round Table appreciates the opportunity to be operating in Godfrey and thank the many loyal customers who continue to support them through the years. Some visit on a daily basis!

For more information about the Round Table and other restaurants in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

