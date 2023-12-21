GODFREY - Patty's Petals is a family-owned and operated business located in Godfrey since 2010. They are a full-service florist specializing in fresh and silk arrangements for any occasion. As of Nov. 3, 2023, you can find them at their new location at 3104 Godfrey Road. Patty Seymour was raised in Godfrey.

Out of high school, Patty started working with flowers in 1971 under the guidance of designers John Lock and Toi Warner at Lock's Floral in Alton. Upon marriage to Terry, she lived in other parts of the country as he served in the military. After raising three children, Patty worked for Landmark Realty. After leaving Landmark, she wanted something to do, so she returned to her passion of floral design and started Patty’s Petals as a home-based business.

Starting with a focus on silk arrangements for weddings, the business continued to grow through word-of-mouth referrals. Continued growth for eight years led to customers calling for fresh floral arrangements for a variety of other events.

As demand continued to grow, Patty’s daughter-in-law, Missy Seymour, began to help out, especially with fresh floral design. A real family business has developed as daughters Tara and Amanda have come on board. Even granddaughters Alia, Hannah and Alexis have joined the company.

All fresh flowers include free local delivery to keep the florals hydrated and fresh. To ensure the quality of the design, the staff personally selects products from the floral distributors. Patty's Petals prides themselves on creating floral designs that will complement the needs of customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

When driving by the new location on Godfrey Road, one will notice how festive the front of the building has been decorated.

“Since the building does set a bit off the road, we have decorated the front to draw attention. Though word-of-mouth has been very good for us, we still need to work on getting people in the door,” said Patty. Once inside, customers will then be greeted with the store’s creative and artistic interior ambiance.



As Godfrey’s only independent, full-service floral shop, customers can expect very personalized attention. If a wedding is being planned, Patty’s Petals does not charge for the glassware that will be lent for the occasion. In the sad event of a funeral, staff work diligently to make the arrangement process as comfortable as possible. If there is a necessity to send flowers outside the Riverbend area, Patty’s Petals works through the “Flower Shop Network” to deliver an arrangement anywhere in the country.

Patty said, “To have good service and satisfaction, I advise everyone to work through a locally owned flower shop. Work with someone you know and trust.”

Patty’s Petals can be found at 3104 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. You can call (618) 304-4100 or email pattyspetals99@gmail.com for more information, or visit their official website at PattysPetalsGodfrey.com.

To learn more about small businesses in the Godfrey area, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

More like this: