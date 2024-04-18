GODFREY - Easter has passed and perhaps one may have been out to a fish fry at the Godfrey KC Hall. If so, the Council says, “Thank you for supporting the events!” It was a successful “fish fry” year. Funds generated from those events go to providing support to mental health and pro-life agencies, along with other social and humanitarian efforts.

Most often everyone refers to the facility at 1713 Stamper Lane as “The KC Hall.” Actually, it is the McNicholas Club where the Knights of Columbus Council 7804 holds meetings and events. Technically, the McNicholas Club is owned by its own not-for-profit corporation. Because the individual councils cannot own property, this arrangement exists with all local Knights of Columbus groups.

The Godfrey KC Council was established in 1981. At that time, the meetings were held at St. Ambrose School. In 1993, the original hall was built at the current location. As the council and its activities continued to grow, the large room was added to the south end of the building in 2001.

The hall serves as the home for the Council. The facility is truly a place open to the public for the community to host events. While the Knights of Columbus is a Catholic organization, all faith traditions are welcome to utilize the McNicholas Club facilities

The large room is available and used for large events such as wedding receptions, trivia nights, banquets and dances. The smaller room is typically utilized for baby showers, birthday parties and funeral luncheons. As an aside, the New Horizons Band practices in the banquet room on Monday evenings.

In using the facility to host an event, one can bring in any outside service providers that are desired. Be it the caterer, the entertainment, decorator, etc., one is free to use whomever they want. The only thing that must be purchased in house are beverages.

Something unique about renting the hall is that the host can leave at the end of the night and come back the next morning to pick up personal belongings. Also, if there is leftover food, it can be taken out by the hosting party. At other facilities food removal may not be allowed. Another feature is that with a catered event, the food service can be set up in a separate room. This eliminates the delay in party scheduling while the catering services are being torn down and removed. All clean up is included in the rental fee.

Other advantages that are offered in hall rental is ample and convenient parking in a well-lighted lot, the building is fully ADA compliant, and a large outdoor deck with a view of Rolling Hills golf course.

For a meeting with Marcia or Linda to discuss and plan an event, please call 618- 466-9889 to schedule a private appointment.

For more information about the Godfrey KC Hall and other services and businesses in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

