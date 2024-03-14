GODFREY - “The first wealth is health,” said Ralph Waldo Emerson. Winston Churchill went on to say, “Healthy citizens are the greatest asset any country can have.” When placing health at the forefront, think Cleta’s Nutrition.

Beverly Roberts, 79, founded the business in 1991. The company is named after Beverly’s mother. The business was first located on 2603 State Street (current location of Logo It). Operations existed there for approximately five years when, in 1996, it moved to the current location on 3004 Godfrey Road.

Prior to starting Cleta’s Nutrition, Ms. Roberts had some experience working in the health food industry. The inspiration to really make it a career was the fact that she had family members who were facing some serious illnesses. As they began to regulate their diet with “clean” foods and healthy nutrition, their health improved dramatically. That was the inspiration to start her business in order to help others in achieving the same benefits that her family members had experienced. Nutrition is critical to good health. “The body is designed to heal itself,” said Ms. Roberts.

Throughout the years, there have been growth spurts. As growth continued, Wendi Wittman (Ms. Robert’s daughter) joined the business 20 years ago. Wendi spent the first five years doing general duty and learning the business. Since that time, she has continued to assume a role of managing and directing the business, allowing Beverly to step back from the day-to-day operations.

About eight years ago, Jennifer Rulo joined Cleta’s. Prior to joining the firm, she came to the store as a customer seeking relief from pain she was experiencing. “Jennifer has really absorbed the business,” said Beverly. Like Beverly and Wendi, Jennifer considers it a personal mission to help people who are suffering from pain or seeking a more healthy lifestyle.

Many of Cleta’s Nutrition’s customers are cancer survivors. As such, a philosophy for the business is to consider looking at nutrition and natural treatments as a first alternative to good health. “When seeking wellness, there are natural routes available to healthy living,” said Wendi.

Cleta’s also offers healthy alternatives, such as homeopathic medicinal products, for mind and body, including beauty and hygiene products, such as fluoride-free toothpaste and hair and skin care.

Great care is taken to ensure the quality of the products carried. When researching potential offerings, Wendi requires answers to the following: Where do the products originate?

How are the products processed?

Why should Cleta’s carry such products?

Are all products tested for purity and potency? (If not, they won’t be offered by Cleta’s.)

Beverly, Wendi, and Jennifer feel that staying healthy is fun. Working in the business is not about making money, but is about helping people help themselves to live healthier lives. Operating the business is one of a higher purpose. “I credit Cleta’s success as being in the hands of God,” said Ms. Roberts.

When asked about a concern that supplements are not regulated by the FDA, Wendi replied, “Thankfully, they’re not.”

Cleta’s Nutrition can be found at 3004 Godfrey Road. You can contact them at 618-466-1659 or email cletasnutrition@gmail.com. Their hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information about Cleta’s Nutrition and other businesses in Godfrey, check out VisitGodfrey.com.

