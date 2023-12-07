GODFREY - Short-term rental properties within the Village of Godfrey are now subject to new rules and regulations following the Village Board's approval of amendments to the Godfrey zoning code.

An ordinance passed on Tuesday by the Village Board of Trustees amends zoning definitions relating to residential districts for short-term rentals. The Village Code already contained language pertaining to short-term rental units, but this ordinance makes certain changes and additions.

One of the most notable differences concerns permits. The village code already requires short term rental owners to obtain a permit each year from the Building and Zoning department and pay a yearly fee of $250. The new ordinance adds language requiring additional permits for any applicable special uses and mandates permit numbers issued by the village to be featured in any advertisement for the short-term rental, online or otherwise.

Short term rental occupants were originally never allowed to occupy a short-term rental for more than 30 consecutive days and no more than 60 days total in a calendar year. But the new ordinance allows occupants to request more time if they notify the Zoning Administrator and are approved for extensions of either 30 consecutive days or 60 total days as needed.

The new ordinance adds a few more new regulations, including “quiet hours” from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. the following day, “so as not to disturb the quiet enjoyment of other residences nearby.” The new ordinance also adds language requiring persons responsible for short term rentals to be at least 25 years old, and not leave persons under 25 unattended within the short-term rental residence.

Finally, the new ordinance states short-term rental owners’ permits may be subject to revocation if they violate any of the village’s ordinances or owe any fee, tax, charge, or other debt to the village.

Village trustees voted unanimously to pass the amendments contained in the new ordinance. A full recording of the Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story, on Riverbender.com/video, or on the Riverbender.com Facebook page.

