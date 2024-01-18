GODFREY - The Godfrey Village Board of Trustees on Tuesday approved a change to the liquor license for Ruler Foods in Godfrey to allow the business to offer video gaming within its store after some discussion from village trustees.

Trustees Sarah Woodman and Mike Fisher, who previously met with Ruler representatives and discussed video gaming licenses last year, said they were in favor of Ruler’s plan because of its success at other locations. Trustee Rick Lauschke added the business would not be solely focused on gaming.

“It’s also a business here, too - it’s not just opening up a gaming parlor and doing nothing else,” Trustee Rick Lauschke said. “They’re just trying to, I’m assuming, add more revenue to the store.”

Godfrey trustees previously put in place new rules and regulations regarding liquor and video game licenses for businesses within the village. Village officials determined that video gaming should not account for more than 50% of a business’s overall revenue, and Ruler said they would “strictly” adhere to this and other village rules.

“The requirement for food sales within the store, recently approved in ordinance modifications will be met and exceeded and strictly adhered to,” Ruler representatives wrote in a proposal to the Mayor and Village Board. “The requirement for on-premises consumption will be met with a locked retail cooler, that will be available for on-site consumption within the private gaming area of the store only. “

They added their proposal for a “discreet” gaming experience while shopping has worked well at their other locations, and they anticipate it to generate significant economic activity for the village and state.

Village trustees unanimously approved Ruler’s proposal for a new liquor license which will allow them to offer video gaming within their store at 5771 Godfrey Rd.

A full recording of the Godfrey Village Board of Trustees meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

