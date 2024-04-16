GODFREY - A former Alton business which opened in Godfrey earlier this month can now offer some of its fan-favorite alcoholic beverages again, following unanimous approval of a liquor license for LuciAnna's Bistrot & Patisserie.

Formerly located at 607 E. Broadway in Alton, LuciAnna's new home is at 1020 W. Delmar Ave. in Godfrey. Mayor Mike McComick said at Tuesday’s Village Board meeting the business is a "good addition to the Village of Godfrey."

In a letter to trustees, owner Martha Phillips said LuciAnna's offers café breakfast, café lunch, and pastries. They requested a liquor license to continue serving alcoholic beverages offered at their old location, such as Irish coffee, champagne, champagne cocktails, wine, and “Schramsberg champagnes,” which Phillips noted “are not sold elsewhere in our area.”

“Our customers are not a ‘bar’ crowd; rather, a drink is a complement to the food,” Phillips wrote to trustees. “Additionally, we have many customers who host events at our space (for example, showers, small rehearsal dinners, holiday parties, and the like), and we need the option to provide alcoholic beverages for such events.”

She added LuciAnna’s “will not be a late-night establishment,” with intended operating hours of Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Phillips also clarified that unlike many recent liquor license requests in Godfrey, hers was not made with the intention of adding gambling or video gaming to the business.

“Furthermore, we will not be a gambling establishment. I am not asking for a liquor license in order to obtain a license for a slot machine in our café,” she added. “I am not opposed to slot machines, and I understand owners make quite a bit of money from having them, but slot machines do not fit my clientele or café culture.”

Village trustees voted unanimously to first amend the Village Code to allow for another liquor license, then unanimously approved the liquor license request from Epicurean Fare LLC, d/b/a LuciAnna's Bistrot & Patisserie.

