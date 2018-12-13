GODFREY - The recent Godfrey Annual Snowflake Festival brought lots of holiday cheer to Glazebrook Park. The free event brought together the community to celebrate the festive season. The event was coordinated by the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department.

The Snowflake Festival had a great showing, despite the freezing temperatures. The park was lit up generously with lights and decorations. Carolers made their rounds through the park singing Christmas tunes and encouraging others to join in on the fun. One of Santa’s reindeer also showed up to take part in the festivities. Horse-drawn carriage rides around the park were also offered. An assortment of treats was given out including popcorn, cookies, apple cider, roasted marshmallows, and actual chestnuts roasting on an open fire. The hot chocolate offered, along with the bonfire helped keep everyone warm.

The park gazebo was decorated and lit up for Santa Claus. The festival took donations of non-perishable food items, in spirit on the giving season, in exchange for the photos with Santa. The food was then donated to the Crisis Food Center.

“The Snowflake Festival is a lot of fun for the kids,” said Alex Williams, an attendee of the event who had brought his family out to meet Santa Claus. “It’s very chilly, but we’re all having a good time."

The Village of Godfrey has been hosting the Snowflake festival for 14 years. Each year you can expect a fun, free, family event. Check out the Village of Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department on Facebook for more information about upcoming events.

