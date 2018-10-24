RSVP to this event on Facebook!

It's time for little ghouls and goblins to eat, drink and be scary at the Community Trunk or Treat Sunday, October 28th from 6-8 p.m. at the Trust Family Auto Sales lot in Godfrey. (See directions below) Children and their families can see costumed characters, collect candy, view a movie, take a run through the inflatable obstacle course and enjoy refreshments at the event located at 3044 Godfrey Road. The Trunk or Treat benefits the Riverbender Community Center. More than 40 local sponsors have contributed to support the event.

"This should be a fang-tastic, fun evening for children in the Alton and Godfrey communities," said RBCC Executive Director Jeff Allsman. "We have received tremendous support from sponsors throughout the RiverBend. Municipal leaders in Alton and Godfrey provided great cooperation at the earliest stages of planning to make sure this is a safe, enjoyable event."

The event features prizes for the best decorated sponsor trunk or pop-up tent. Visitors will cast their votes by punch cards they receive from RBCC volunteers at the information table near the entrance to the event. There's also an online costume judging contest for the kids who visit the photo tent and have their picture taken. The photos will be posted on the RBCC Facebook page where we will let you cast your vote for best costume. Prizes include bicycles, gift cards, and even an RBCC birthday party valued at $200!

In addition to trick-or-treating, you will be able to view Hotel Transylvania 3 - Summer Vacation, which is sponsored by Monica Bristow for State Representative and will be shown on the large outdoor screen provided by the Village of Godfrey. Others may want to play on the inflatable obstacle course sponsored by iCan Clinic and Carrollton Bank.

Come to the event hungry! The T Mos Tacos food truck, Schwegels Kettle Corn, and the RBCC Hot Dog stand will be ready to serve you. RBCC volunteers will staff an information tent to answer any questions about upcoming events at the center. Each child should pick up a punch card at the information tent before proceeding to the Trunk or Treat area.

Guests can park in the Trust Family Auto Sales lot and overflow into the adjacent Dutch Hollow Spa parking lot to the south. Sponsors and volunteers should park across the street at the south end of Ropers parking lot to minimize the need for young families to cross the busy street. Captain William Dimitroff, Patrol Commander for the Madison County Sheriff's Office will have patrol officers assisting with traffic and street crossing to make sure this is a safe event.

"Trunk-or-Treat events usually draw a crowd and we expect a good number of little trick-or-treaters to come out looking to have a great time," Allsman said. "Finding a more enjoyable Halloween event this weekend is just witchful thinking."

