Edwardsville, IL , February 2, 2011 –Looking for a way to combat cabin fever? Join the Goddard School in Edwardsville this Saturday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its Goddard Community Games event. The Games will be held on The Goddard School in Edwardsville’s campus located at 801 Arbor Vitae at the Park at Plum Creek.

Activities at the event will be guided by the Goddard Guide to Getting Along, which instills the importance of courtesy and respect in preschoolers through activities, songs and guided dramatic play. Activities will include:

· Yoga animal poses

· Feed the Shark-bean bag toss

· Making Waves with Water and Oil

· Zebra Paintings

· “Zebra” Spanish and sign language

· Goldfish Graphing

Article continues after sponsor message

· Critter Aquarium Dramatic Play

· Lion Mask Creation

· Computer Games

· Balloons by mascot “Mickey Moose”

· Face painting

Light refreshments will be served.

The celebration also commemorates The Goddard School in Edwardsville’s 2nd Anniversary and will serve as an introduction to the Summer 2011 program – Amazing Animals - open to children ages 6 months to 8 years. Guests at the Goddard Games Event will enjoy free registration for the Summer Program, which was created to prepare children for school readiness while creating joyful, lasting summer memories offered at tradition summer camps.

For more information about the event or the Goddard School summer program, please call (618) 692-9464.

Located at 801 South Arbor Vitae off of Plum Street in The Park at Plum Creek development, The Goddard School located in Edwardsville opened its doors in February 2009 and since has attracted more than 160 families.

More like this: