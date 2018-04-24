EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Tigers defeated the Wesclin Warriors 7-0 at District 7 Sports Complex in Edwardsville on Monday afternoon.

The game was played at the JV field, instead of Tom Pile Field due to the wet surface.

The Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak and improved to 13-7 while Wesclin drops to 5-10 on the season.

Chase Gockel enjoyed a solid outing for on the mound Edwardsville.

“My slider and my cutter were definitely working out there early, which really helped,” Gockel said. “This is a momentum shifter after the losing streak we were on. Hopefully, we can build upon this and turn it into something positive.”

He threw five innings of shutout baseball allowing one hit, which was an infield single. Additionally, Gockel struck out five and walked one.

“He was really sharp. Each time out he’s been better,” Edwardsville coach Tim Funkhouser said. “I don’t think he started out the season as sharp as he would have liked, but he’s settled in and been a lot better for us.”

Lucas Clayton and Jared Engeman came on in relief and overall the pitching staff allowed two hits in seven innings against the Warriors.

As a team, the Tigers knocked out ten hits.

Reid Hendrickson was 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI double, and Drake Wescott finished 2-for-4. Blake Burris and Josh Olh each were 2-for-3.

Edwardsville got a run in the first inning and then scored two more in the next two innings apiece, and all of them were off of Wesclin errors. The Tigers added insurance runs in the fourth and fifth innings.

“I thought we took pretty good at-bats the whole game. We were kinda an inch away from busting out in an inning, and we didn’t get that big break out, but we continued to take good at-bats,” Funkhouser said.

