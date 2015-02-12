The goalie position on the soccer field is no doubt one of the most difficult roles.

This past season, Shane Bollini was a dominant player for Alton High School and his time in goal caught the attention of McKendree coach John VanBuskirk, who offered him a college scholarship. On Tuesday afternoon, Bollini signed a letter of intent to attend McKendree University.

Bollini said he feels right at home with McKendree and coach VanBuskirk. He played for the coach in prior Scott Gallagher soccer action. Bollini will also be attending McKendree on scholarship with Alton teammate Brett Baldridge, a mid-fielder.

“I like the coach and also the athletic facilities,” Bollini said. “I want to major in business/accounting.”

The Redbirds’ goalie said there is a lot of pressure at the net with shot after shot coming each game.

Steve and P.J. Bollini, Shane’s parents, both said they were extremely proud of their son and his athletic accomplishments, but also what kind of young man he has become.

“I was very proud of him being the MVP of the soccer team, which is a high honor for a goalie,” Steve Bollini said.

P.J. Bollini said she is ecstatic her son has earned a college scholarship, but most proud of him for the young man he has become through high school.

“He is just a good kid,” she said. “I am really proud of his hard work."

Alton athletic director Jeff Alderman said he is proud of both Bollini and Baldridge and recognized how prestigious it is to earn a college scholarship to play a sport.

Bollini had 81 saves with a .794 save percentage and averaged only 1.08 goals per game.

