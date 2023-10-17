ALTON - Alderwoman Rosetta “Rosie” Brown, Founder of Socks for Tots LLC, is announcing her eighth annual Socks For Tots Drive will begin November through December 2023.

"It’s time to replenish the socks inventory for our youth," Brown said.

She added that her mission each year is to “Heat the Feet” of school-age children.

"Last year with the help of our community, I was able to provide over 6,000 pairs of socks to schools, daycares, the Oasis Women Center, Boys and Girls Club and Catholic Children’s Home," she said. "Let’s really make an impact on the lives of our children by collectively donating toward this initiative. My goal for this year is 10,000 pairs of socks."

Boxes will be placed in several venues, including the Alton and Wood River Rotary Clubs, Alton Democratic Party, YWCA, Alton City Hall, Today’s Beauty, Bluff City, US Nails, Lovettes, Athletico, New Beginning, Turning Heads, Marcia’s Daycare, Maxine’s Daycare, Boys and Girls Club, Tabs Restaurant, Mac’s Time Out, Next Step Basketball Academy at the Catholic Children’s Home, Webster Temple Church, Alton High School, Alton Middle School, East Elementary, West Elementary, Lovejoy, Gilson Brown, Mark Twain, Lewis and Clark Elementary, and Turning Heads.

