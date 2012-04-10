Go Green Madison County! Free Electronics Recycling Fundraiser Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY, IL - Cope Plastics is teaming up with 5R Processors, Ltd. of Ladysmith, WI to help the Riverbend communities properly dispose of their household electronics at no cost. 5R Processors will be set up in the new Cope Plastics Processing Center parking lot at 5033 Humbert Road in Godfrey on Saturday, April 28th from 10:00am to 2:00pm where they will be accepting any old or obsolete electronics equipment. 5R Processors is R2 and ISO 14001 certified. The collection is open to the general public.



5R will be accepting most consumer electronics and home office equipment including: computers, monitors, laptops, printers, TV, stereo equipment, cell phones, microwaves, and more. Cathode-ray Tubes and TVs/monitors with broken glass will be accepted for $10. Freon containing and large household appliances are not being accepted. Additionally, Department of Defense approved hard drive cleansing services will be available for just $10. For more information and a complete list of acceptable items visit the 5R Recycling Events page at www.5Rprocessors.com or call (800) 869-2303.



Businesses in need of asset recovery, end-of-life processing or disposal of electronics equipment should call (715) 532-2050 for a complete list of business related services.