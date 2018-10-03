GRAFTON – After a boat explosion on July 21 this year, Dennis and Bev Day of Grafton were severely injured and burnt.

They were rescued by quick-thinking people who saw their boat explode, and each were seriously injured. They are slowly, but surely, recovering now in the loving arms of the Village of Grafton as well as the folks who are a part of its river culture. To help with that recovery, which has included long and difficult hospital stays as well as physical therapy and surgeries, members of the Grafton community are putting together a benefit at the Loading Dock on Oct. 13 from 6-10 p.m.

The event is being put together by several members of the Grafton Community, including Nancy Wilson, who owns Jenny J's, who has known the Days through her business and is represented on the village council by Dennis Day, who is the second ward alderperson in Grafton. She said she is happy to see the couple back in the community doing their best to live their lives as they did before the catastrophic incident.

Jan DeSherlia of Grafton Harbor said Dennis Day came home from the hospital first and has even returned to being on boats since his recovery. Dev Day has also returned from the hospital and recently attained her degree and certification as a registered nurse.

“She knows how to properly take care of herself,” DeSherlia said. “The other day, her and Dennis went on a day trip to help her get out of the house a bit.”

After the couple were tragically injured near the village they call home, a GoFundMe was created to help with their mounting expenses. DeSherlia said a goal of $10,000 was set, adding she was worried it was possibly too lofty of an expectation. In just more than a week, however, she said that goal was met and exceeded.

The upcoming benefit will add to the community's financial showing of care. Cost of entry is $20, and will include food and entertainment. Music will be provided by Just Wingin' It and the Jake Curtis Blues Band. There will also be both a silent and a loud auction as well as raffles, a 50/50 and a wine pull. It will be emceed by Dan Ebbing of Illinois American Water.

