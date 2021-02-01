COLLINSVILLE - A Colllinsville couple Natalia Trigg, 33, and Henry Gaston, 39, died in a crash on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road after being struck by another driver at 11:26 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, and a Go Fund Me page has been established in their behalf. The couple leaves behind five children and two grandchildren.

The driver of the minivan was Justin Eberle, 25. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Eberle’s vehicle was traveling southbound in careless manner, and struck the couple's vehicle.

Officials from the Missouri State Highway Patrol said 25-year-old Eberle was driving southbound on Interstate 270 south of Manchester Road when he hit the couple before 11:30 p.m. The couple's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The driver and occupant of the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. Lonnings Mortuary Service transported the two victims to the St. Louis County Medical Examiner Office.

Missouri State High School Patrol said Eberle has been charged with driving while intoxicated causing death.

A Go Fund Me page has been set for the couple's survivors with a goal of $16,000.

This was the comment by Crystal Cranford, of O'Fallon, who organized the fundraiser: “Nat and Henry were tragically taken from us Friday night. They leave behind their kids and two granddaughters, and a large amount of loving family and friends. Unfortunately there is no life insurance as they were young and thought they had time. Please help ease our burden in this time of grief. Every little bit helps and every share helps. Bless you, and from us all thank you.”

The Go Fund Me for the couple is below:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-funeral-expenses-for-natalia-and-henry?utm_source=facebook

A bond of $2 million has been set for Eberle.

