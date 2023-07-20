ALTON – The Alton River Dragons have named General Manager Dallas Martz as interim head coach to finish the remainder of the 2023 season. This announcement comes after a mutual decision to go in different directions with previous field manager, Scotty Scott.

Dallas Martz, the new interim head coach of the River Dragons.“We want to thank Scotty for his time here in Alton this summer. We felt like it was time to make a change to finish out the season,” Martz said.

Butch Chapman will also be rejoining the team as bench coach. Blake Wilson remains in his current position as pitching coach.

The River Dragons are having a tough season and are presently 15-29 overall.

The River Dragons hope to regroup under Coach Martz's direction and will have Thursday off, then play at Cape again Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. then play at the Danville Dans Saturday at 6:30 p.m. and return home to Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park against the Terre Haute, Ind., REX Sunday evening at 5:35 p.m.

Alton then goes back on the road to Marion to play the Thrillville Thrillbillies Monday at 6:35 p.m. and the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., then returns home for a game against the O'Fallon, Mo., Hoots Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

