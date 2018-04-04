ALTON - On Thursday, April 19th and Friday, April 20th, from 10:00 – 3:00, students from Alton Middle School, along with partners from Calvary Baptist Church Calvary Cares, YouthBuild Americorps, Lewis & Clark College Restoration Ecology Program, Drug Free Alton’s Rock Spring 2020, and the Sierra Club will tackle a Spring cleanup of the outdoor classroom and rain garden area of Rock Spring Park.

Weeding, planting, mulching and removal of invasive species will be done in the area behind the tennis courts, while finishing touches to the outdoor classroom shelter will be coordinated by Calvary Cares community outreach volunteers, who built the classroom shelter in 2016 and added tables in 2017. The annual workday is bringing new life to a city park that had deteriorated with neglect, but has seen more public use and events scheduled during the past few years.

Rock Spring 2020, a committee of Drug Free Alton, meets monthly on the first

Tuesday at Main St. Methodist Church and focuses on the revitalization of Rock

Spring Park. Committee members represent Alton Middle School, Calvary Baptist

Church, Drug Free Alton, Sierra Club, Alton Park & Recreation, local alderwomen

and interested community members.

