EDWARDSVILLE – On September 19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Global Brew Tap House will host the Edwardsville Oktoberfest for the second year. The event is being co-hosted by Gori Julian & Associates of Edwardsville and a portion of the proceeds from the event will be used to support Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation.

“The Global Brew Oktoberfest brings some of our favorite festival elements together but with a traditional German flair– great beer, live music, wonderful food – all for a great cause,” said Laura High, co-owner of Global Brew.

Beer trailers featuring 10 German style beers will be available, as well as six craft beer selections. Breweries include:

Hofbraü

Urban Chestnut

Schlafly

Great Lakes

Civil Life

California Cider Company

Live music throughout the day:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Larry Haller – traditional Bavarian tunes

2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.: ÜberCool – traditional Bavarian songs with an exciting German Rock/Pop twist

Other fun stuff:

Onsite raffle to win a seven-day trip for two to Germany with brewery tours– sponsored by Gori Julian & Associates of Edwardsville

Photo booth with Oktoberfest themed props to help capture memories at the event

“We are excited to co-host this year’s Oktoberfest with Global Brew as a way to help raise funds and awareness for continued research and advocacy for those suffering from mesothelioma. A portion of sales during the event will benefit the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation to help them continue their mission to support the families and victims impacted by this disease. We encourage everyone in the community to come out and support this great cause and celebrate beer and Oktoberfest,” said Randy Gori of Gori Julian & Associates.

There is no cost to attend Oktoberfest and attendees do not have to be 21 to enter the park, however, those who wish to purchase beer must be 21. Wine will be available for purchase. There is no outside food or alcoholic beverages permitted in the park. Only leashed dogs are allowed. The Edwardsville Police Department will be onsite collecting fake IDs.

The Edwardsville City Park is located at Route 159, across from Global Brew Edwardsville (112 S. Buchanan, Edwardsville, IL). More information can be found at www.Facebook.com/GlobalBrew

