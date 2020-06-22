ALTON - The verdict is in and renovations at the former Millers Mutual building in Alton is in favor of Glisson Law, a local personal injury firm. After outgrowing their former space, Glisson Law in conjunction with WWF&G, has moved its Henry Street office to the newly updated building located at 111 East Fourth Street.

“Our staff is more energized than ever before to help the people of Illinois and Missouri”, says firm partner and owner Mike Glisson. “We’ve operated in Alton for over 45 years and it’s a pleasure to now meet clients in a space that shows off the history and beauty of this great town.”

Glisson Law is a plaintiff firm that once solely focused on representing injured railroad workers across the country. Now it has grown and expanded to represent a wide range of personal injury claims including motor vehicle accidents, wrongful death claims, medical malpractice, product liability, slip and fall and nursing home neglect cases.

The firm currently employs four attorneys, paralegals, an investigator, a nurse consultant and other staff members. Each works to help those in need of legal assistance. The office space is shared with senior partner and one of the founding members of WWF&G, John C. Webster.

Article continues after sponsor message

Glisson Law has earned a reputation within the St. Louis metropolitan area as a top personal injury firm that will maximize recovery for injured victims. A client’s healthy recovery is their priority and often those people become extended family members.

“Just the other day, a client and friend of the firm came to see the new office and brought homemade empanadas,” said Glisson. He continued to joke that the tasty food was not a fee for the tour but was much appreciated. “They were delicious!”

Glisson wants to extend an invite to anyone interested in seeing the building and office update.

The former Millers Mutual building now brandishes the name One Eleven. Other tenants of the building include First Mid Bank & Trust, Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau and more.

For legal advice and guidance, start a conversation with Glisson Law by contacting the office at (618) 462-1077 or visit glissonlaw.com.

More like this: