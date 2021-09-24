GLEN CARBON - This Saturday will be a big day for the Glen-Ed Pantry as it officially marks its 40th anniversary with a Gratitude Gathering from 1-3 p.m. at the Pantry building at 125 Fifth Avenue, Edwardsville.

Refreshments, music, games, activities for all ages, pantry tours, and an aerial photo will be taken at 2 p.m.

The Glen-Ed Pantry is staffed by more than 500 volunteers annually and serves approximately 200 families each month.

Jane Ahasay of the Glen-Ed Pantry said: "We have a rich history of helping our community," she said. "In addition to celebrating 40 years of service, we are also celebrating our donors. Without their generosity and help, we could not continue to feed the hungry of our community. We are 40 and looking forward!"

Article continues after sponsor message

Current services the Glen-Ed Pantry offers include:

Food shopping monthly

“Fresh Wednesday” – Produce and bread weekly

Hygiene and cleaning products

Clothing/housewares shopping

“Pantry To You” – food delivery to clients who are unable to come to the Pantry due to transportation, disability, or illness

Utility assistance

SNAP and LIHEAP application site

Back to school supplies

Thanksgiving Baskets

Christmas Baskets

Christmas Gifts for children

Services are provided to residents of Edwardsville School District.

To learn more about Glen-Ed Pantry, visit:

www.glenedpantry.org.

Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/glenedpantry

or call 618-656-7506.

More like this: