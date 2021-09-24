Glen-Ed Pantry Marks 40th Anniversary Saturday With Gratitude Gathering
GLEN CARBON - This Saturday will be a big day for the Glen-Ed Pantry as it officially marks its 40th anniversary with a Gratitude Gathering from 1-3 p.m. at the Pantry building at 125 Fifth Avenue, Edwardsville.
Refreshments, music, games, activities for all ages, pantry tours, and an aerial photo will be taken at 2 p.m.
The Glen-Ed Pantry is staffed by more than 500 volunteers annually and serves approximately 200 families each month.
Jane Ahasay of the Glen-Ed Pantry said: "We have a rich history of helping our community," she said. "In addition to celebrating 40 years of service, we are also celebrating our donors. Without their generosity and help, we could not continue to feed the hungry of our community. We are 40 and looking forward!"
Current services the Glen-Ed Pantry offers include:
- Food shopping monthly
- “Fresh Wednesday” – Produce and bread weekly
- Hygiene and cleaning products
- Clothing/housewares shopping
- “Pantry To You” – food delivery to clients who are unable to come to the Pantry due to transportation, disability, or illness
- Utility assistance
- SNAP and LIHEAP application site
- Back to school supplies
- Thanksgiving Baskets
- Christmas Baskets
- Christmas Gifts for children
- Services are provided to residents of Edwardsville School District.
To learn more about Glen-Ed Pantry, visit:
Facebook page:
https://www.facebook.com/glenedpantry
or call 618-656-7506.
