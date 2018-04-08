GLEN CARBON - The Glen Oaks Equestrian Center hosted Barnyard Day Thursday morning for local grade school students in Edwardsville School District Seven.

Beverly Dew, owner of Glen Oaks, said the annual event is always a fun day for the visiting students.

“Student Future Farmers of America members from the high school bring in animals such as llamas, cows, pigs, goats or chickens and teach the kids about them,” Dew said. “The FFA members explain the process of caring for the animals.”

Dew said it’s quite a day and all the kids have a lot of fun.

“I admire the FFA members,” Dew said. “They’re just wonderful and know what they’re teaching and the little kids have so much fun. we enjoy doing it.”

