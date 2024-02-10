Glen Carbon's Tony Marchetto Named To University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean's List Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Glen Carbon's Tony Marchetto, Letters & Science undergrad, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2023 semester. Article continues after sponsor message UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students. Print Version Submit a News Tip