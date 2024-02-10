Glen Carbon's Tony Marchetto Named To University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dean's List
Sandra Humes
February 10, 2024 7:35 AM
MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Glen Carbon's Tony Marchetto, Letters & Science undergrad, has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Fall 2023 semester.
UWM is the second largest university in the State of Wisconsin, with more than 22,000 undergraduate and graduate students.