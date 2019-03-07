INDIANAPOLIS, IND. - Glen Carbon’s Melissa Spencer, an Edwardsville High School graduate, has been named to the University of Indianapolis Dean’s List for Semester I of the 2018-19 academic year.

Students named to the Dean’s List have completed at least 12 hours during a regular semester and earned a grade point average of 3.7 or higher. Honor Roll students have completed a minimum of 12 semester hours and earned a grade point average of at least 3.4 but less than 3.7. Semester Honor Rolls and Dean's List encourage scholarship of high quality and give appropriate public acknowledgment to students whose work deserves recognition.

