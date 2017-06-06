EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township Supervisor announced today that Edwardsville High School Senior Madelyn Foster of Glen Carbon has been awarded the Troy A. Kost Scholarship from the Township Officials of Illinois.

Foster, a 2017 graduate of Edwardsville High School, will be attending the University of Illinois at Urbana- Champaign this fall and plans to double major in journalism and Spanish with a minor in political science. In her letters of recommendation, Foster’s teachers spoke of her ability to balance her rigorous academic schedule with an equally demanding extracurricular schedule.

“While we have several seniors from Edwardsville and Glen Carbon apply each year, Madelyn is the first recipient from Edwardsville Township in many years,” said Supervisor Miles. “We are proud of her achievement.”

Troy Kost, from Astoria, Illinois, was a dedicated public servant, devoted father, and an avid, active leader devoted to the principles of township government. He served as Highway Commissioner of Astoria Township in Fulton County for 23 years. He was also the first paid staff member of the Township Officials of Illinois. Kost spent most of his life working for and promoting township government in several capacities. In recognition of his many years of public service and dedication to township government, the Troy A. Kost Scholarship was created in 1982 by the Township Officials of Illinois Board of Directors.

To be eligible for the scholarship, the student must be a graduating Illinois high school senior with a minimum GPA of 3.00 on a 4.00 scale; must be a U.S. citizen and resident of Illinois and must plan to attend a university/college in Illinois; must have a history of extracurricular activities that demonstrates a willingness to accept leadership responsibilities or commitment to civic responsibility, social consciousness and a willingness to serve the community; must submit a 500-word essay on The Role of Township Government in Today’s Society and in the Future that will include information gained from an interview with a township official; must submit two letters of recommendation from teachers, counselors, local officials or business people; must submit an official high school transcript; and must submit a cover letter and completed application form.

Each year since 1989, the Township Officials of Illinois Scholarship Fund has awarded funds to graduating high school seniors to continue their education at Illinois colleges and universities. The Township Officials of Illinois will award seven $1,500 scholarships in 2017.



Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

