ST. LOUIS, MO. - Alliance Technologies LLC. announces Jared Peno, COO, a resident of Glen Carbon, IL, has been named to the Top 100 List Of People To Know To Succeed In Business in St. Louis by St. Louis Small Business Monthly.

Peno joins a group of top honorees throughout the St. Louis Metro area of business owners, bankers, attorneys, accountants, educators, executives, entrepreneurs and community leaders.

According to Small Business Monthly, all are making the St. Louis community a better place to live and work. They are building the bridges that are helping entrepreneurs and employees in the area reach their goals, and are taking the steps, every day, to help others.

The Top 100 were selected by an array of community leaders. Each nominee was assessed on their contributions to area businesses and the overall business community. The full list of the Top 100 appears in the April, 2021 edition of the magazine.

“It is both exciting and humbling to be named one of the Top 100 business executives in St. Louis,” Peno said. “We have assembled a great team at Alliance Technologies, all dedicated to helping spur the growth of other small businesses throughout the St. Louis region.”

“I am honored to receive this recognition as Alliance continues to invest our time and energy to help other business owners achieve their goals.”

Peno is a founding partner of Alliance Technologies LLC, an award-winning IT firm serving the St. Louis region. He serves in a board position with the AGC of Missouri and Community Value Alliance, and is also board President for Riverbend Family Ministries. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Electrical Engineering from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

ABOUT ALLIANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Alliance Technologies is an IT Infrastructure firm committed to providing world-class managed services, network solutions, talent and consulting solutions, along with the newly formed Alliance University. They stand committed to providing quality processes, delivering high caliber customized solutions, presenting consultants with extensive professional experience, educating business leaders and empowering their consultants to provide the best service possible. With their Managed Services approach there are no complex formulas; instead they use a simple pay per use formula to keep the cost to your business predictable. Its sister firm, Alliance Systems, helps companies scale for growth. It helps companies grow by creating experiences that people love. This includes product development and business solutions. When customer experiences are matched up to customer needs you are setting yourself up for best-in-class. Together, Alliance works to develop strong individual relationships with key decision makers in an effort to foster long-term partnerships and build continued confidence. The goal is to provide a solid return on investment for their clients and to deliver value at every turn. For additional information visit www.alliancetechnologiesllc.com or https://alliance-systems.co.

