Glen Carbon's Jacquelin Anderson Is Member Of Millikin University Women's Basketball Squad Picked To Win CCIW
DECATUR, Illinois — The Millikin women’s basketball team was picked to defend its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) title in the 2021-22 CCIW Preseason Women’s Basketball poll released on October 28.
Millikin returners all five starters from last season and its top nine scorers.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Edwardsville's Jacquelin Anderson is a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard for Millikin U. She is a Glen Carbon native.
The returners include fifth-year senior and two-time CCIW All-Conference First Team performer Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon, Mendon Unity H.S.) and sophomore Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono Unity H.S.), who was the CCIW Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-Conference selection, D3hoops.com Regional Rookie of the Year and WBCA All-American Honorable Mention performer. All-Conference First Team performer Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.) is also back in 2021-22.
Head Coach Olivia Lett and the Big Blue open the season at home on November 5 against Westminster College. CCIW play begins on December 4 when Millikin hosts Augustana College at 2 p.m.
The Big Blue were 11-3 last season winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women’s Basketball Tournament.
Millikin received 63 points in the poll including seven first place votes. Wheaton College was picked second with 58 points and two first place votes. Illinois Wesleyan and North Park tied for third with 45 points. Voting for the poll is done by the conference’s nine head women’s basketball coaches. Each coach votes for the eight other schools in the conference in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches do not vote for their own teams.
CCIW Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll
Rank Institution Points (1st Pl. Votes)
1 Millikin 63 (7)
2 Wheaton 58 (2)
3 Illinois Wesleyan 45
3 North Park 45
5 Carroll 34
6 Augustana 26
7 Carthage 23
8 North Central 18
9 Elmhurst 12
2021-22 Millikin Women’s Basketball Schedule
2021-22 Millikin Women’s Basketball Roster
# Name Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown/High School
2 Jacquelin Anderson* G 5-7 So. Glen Carbon, Ill./Edwardsville
34 Taylor Armstrong F/C 6-1 Fr. Watson, Ill./Effingham
5 Jazmin Brown*** G 5-4 Sr. Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence North
21 Maddie Carroll G 5-7 Fr. Ottawa, Ill./Ottawa Township
32 Bailey Coffman** F 6-0 Jr. Heyworth, Ill./Central Catholic
24 Sophie Darden* G/F 5-9 So. Channahon, Ill./Minooka
3 Miranda Fox** G 5-6 Jr. Altamont, Ill./Effingham
23 Jordan Hildebrand**** F/C 6-0 Sr. Mendon, Ill./Mendon Unity
33 Brin Hultz F/C 6-0 So. Quincy, Ill./Quincy/Culver Stockton
22 Elyce Knudsen* G 5-8 So. Philo, Ill./Tolono Unity
25 Izzy Lambert G 5-7 So. North Aurora, Ill./Aurora West
14 Chelsea McCullum** G 5-8 So. Oswego, Ill./Oswego East
13 Sarah Ness** G 5-9 Jr. Sandwich, Ill./Sandwich
40 Abby Ratsch** F 6-1 Jr. Springfield, Ill./Springfield
12 Natalie Snyder** G 5-9 Jr. Taylorville, Ill./Taylorville
45 Aubrey Staton*** G/F 5-10 Sr. El Paso, Ill./El Paso Gridley
20 Gabbi Thomason* G 5-6 So. Cottleville, Mo./Francis Howell Central
10 Emily White G/F 6-0 Fr. Sullivan, Ill./Sullivan
More like this: