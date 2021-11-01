DECATUR, Illinois — The Millikin women’s basketball team was picked to defend its College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) title in the 2021-22 CCIW Preseason Women’s Basketball poll released on October 28.

Millikin returners all five starters from last season and its top nine scorers.

Edwardsville's Jacquelin Anderson is a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard for Millikin U. She is a Glen Carbon native.

The returners include fifth-year senior and two-time CCIW All-Conference First Team performer Jordan Hildebrand (Mendon, Mendon Unity H.S.) and sophomore Elyce Knudsen (Philo, Tolono Unity H.S.), who was the CCIW Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-Conference selection, D3hoops.com Regional Rookie of the Year and WBCA All-American Honorable Mention performer. All-Conference First Team performer Bailey Coffman (Heyworth, Bloomington Central Catholic H.S.) is also back in 2021-22.

Head Coach Olivia Lett and the Big Blue open the season at home on November 5 against Westminster College. CCIW play begins on December 4 when Millikin hosts Augustana College at 2 p.m.

The Big Blue were 11-3 last season winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women’s Basketball Tournament.

Millikin received 63 points in the poll including seven first place votes. Wheaton College was picked second with 58 points and two first place votes. Illinois Wesleyan and North Park tied for third with 45 points. Voting for the poll is done by the conference’s nine head women’s basketball coaches. Each coach votes for the eight other schools in the conference in order of predicted finish. Points are assigned in reverse order of voting (eight points for first, seven for second, etc.). Coaches do not vote for their own teams.

CCIW Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rank Institution Points (1st Pl. Votes)

1 Millikin 63 (7)

2 Wheaton 58 (2)

3 Illinois Wesleyan 45

3 North Park 45

5 Carroll 34

6 Augustana 26

7 Carthage 23

8 North Central 18

9 Elmhurst 12

2021-22 Millikin Women’s Basketball Schedule

2021-22 Millikin Women’s Basketball Roster

# Name Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown/High School

2 Jacquelin Anderson* G 5-7 So. Glen Carbon, Ill./Edwardsville

34 Taylor Armstrong F/C 6-1 Fr. Watson, Ill./Effingham

5 Jazmin Brown*** G 5-4 Sr. Indianapolis, Ind./Lawrence North

21 Maddie Carroll G 5-7 Fr. Ottawa, Ill./Ottawa Township

32 Bailey Coffman** F 6-0 Jr. Heyworth, Ill./Central Catholic

24 Sophie Darden* G/F 5-9 So. Channahon, Ill./Minooka

3 Miranda Fox** G 5-6 Jr. Altamont, Ill./Effingham

23 Jordan Hildebrand**** F/C 6-0 Sr. Mendon, Ill./Mendon Unity

33 Brin Hultz F/C 6-0 So. Quincy, Ill./Quincy/Culver Stockton

22 Elyce Knudsen* G 5-8 So. Philo, Ill./Tolono Unity

25 Izzy Lambert G 5-7 So. North Aurora, Ill./Aurora West

14 Chelsea McCullum** G 5-8 So. Oswego, Ill./Oswego East

13 Sarah Ness** G 5-9 Jr. Sandwich, Ill./Sandwich

40 Abby Ratsch** F 6-1 Jr. Springfield, Ill./Springfield

12 Natalie Snyder** G 5-9 Jr. Taylorville, Ill./Taylorville

45 Aubrey Staton*** G/F 5-10 Sr. El Paso, Ill./El Paso Gridley

20 Gabbi Thomason* G 5-6 So. Cottleville, Mo./Francis Howell Central

10 Emily White G/F 6-0 Fr. Sullivan, Ill./Sullivan

