DECATUR - The Big Blue women's triathlon team hosted the first-ever Millikin DIII Invitational at Nelson Park in Decatur on September 25. Six Division III teams participated in the race.

Four Big Blue triathletes posted top 10 finishes. Hope Roderick (Glen Carbon, Edwardsville H.S.) finished the race in 1:09:12 to finish third overall. Kaitlin Yelaska (Bremen, Ind., H.S.) was not far behind with a time of 1:12:35 in fourth place. Brigid Duesterhaus's (Decatur, MacArthur H.S.) efforts led her to a sixth-place finish with a time of 1:15:16, and Aly Barnes (Jackson, N.J, Jackson Memorial H.S.) clocked in at 1:16:22 for ninth place.

