Glen Carbon's Hope Roderick Earns CCIW Academic All-Conference Team Honors
DECATUR — Millikin University, in conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), announces its Jack Swartz Award Recipients and the CCIW Academic All-Conference team for fall 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, fall sports competition for the 2020 season were held in spring of 2021
Glen Carbon native Hope Roderick, also an Edwardsville High School grad and a junior, was on the Academic All-Conference team.
Each season the CCIW selects an Academic All-Conference Team. To be recognized, the student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student, participate in a varsity sport and must carry at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. Jack Swartz winners must have at least a 3.50-grade point average. Freshmen and first-year transfer students are not eligible for the honor.
Women’s Triathlon
Name Yr. Major Hometown\High School
Brigid Duesterhaus Jr. Communication Decatur\MacArthur
Morgan Rockwell So. Biology (Pre-Vet) Glen Carbon\Edwardsville
Hope Roderick Jr. Early Childhood Therapy Glen Carbon\Edwardsville
Kaitlin Yelaska So. Human Services Bremen, Ind.\Bremen
