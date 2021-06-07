DECATUR — Millikin University, in conjunction with the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW), announces its Jack Swartz Award Recipients and the CCIW Academic All-Conference team for fall 2020. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, fall sports competition for the 2020 season were held in spring of 2021

Glen Carbon native Hope Roderick, also an Edwardsville High School grad and a junior, was on the Academic All-Conference team.

Each season the CCIW selects an Academic All-Conference Team. To be recognized, the student-athlete must be enrolled as a full-time student, participate in a varsity sport and must carry at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average. Jack Swartz winners must have at least a 3.50-grade point average. Freshmen and first-year transfer students are not eligible for the honor.

Women’s Triathlon

Name Yr. Major Hometown\High School

Brigid Duesterhaus Jr. Communication Decatur\MacArthur

Morgan Rockwell So. Biology (Pre-Vet) Glen Carbon\Edwardsville

Hope Roderick Jr. Early Childhood Therapy Glen Carbon\Edwardsville

Kaitlin Yelaska So. Human Services Bremen, Ind.\Bremen

