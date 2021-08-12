GLEN CARBON – Dr. Julie Steinhauer, OD, FCOVD, owner of Vision For Life and Success in Glen Carbon, IL and one of a select group of functional vision doctors in the nation, says a common eye condition called strabismus or crossed eyes can be treated successfully without the use of surgery.

According to Dr. Steinhauer, when someone has strabismus, his or her eyes can wander or turn inward or outward. The condition can affect an individual’s appearance while also affecting their vision. It can lead to poor depth perception and eye strain.

Strabismus can cause a multitude of symptoms to include constant headaches and migraines; squinting and the need to tilt the head to improve vision; motion sickness; double vision; poor motor and sports skills; trouble focusing; and difficulty with reading.

As detailed in her video, Can You Correct Strabismus After Multiple Surgeries, Dr. Steinhauer says surgery for strabismus is often recommended but can be merely a cosmetic fix.

“Surgery can improve your appearance but won’t improve your vision issue. In fact the more surgeries you have the greater possibility of developing scar tissue around the eyes. The scar tissue can hold your eye in a position that reduces the eye’s mobility and movement,” said Dr. Steinhauer.

Dr. Steinhauer said a vision therapy program, like those offered at Vision For Life and Success, can help re-train the brain, properly align the patient’s eyes, and help the eyes work as a team again.

“The connection between the eyes and brain is vital, and surgery can sever those neurological pathways. After surgery, the eyes may appear straightened, but this does not mean that the brain and eyes are communicating effectively.”

“80% of our patients contact our office because of an issue with strabismus. In our 20 years of practice a customized vision treatment program that includes syntonic or light therapy has proven to be successful in treating strabismus. It can help the individual gain control of their eye muscles and gain a lasting solution without the need for one or more surgeries.”

ABOUT DR. JULIE STEINHAUER

Dr. Steinhauer, now in her 20th year of practice, is a developmental optometrist specializing in vision related learning problems, sports vision, and rehabilitative optometry. She is board certified in vision development as a Fellow of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development. Dr. Steinhauer is a member of the Illinois Optometric Association, American Optometric Association, Optometric Extension Program, the College of Syntonic Optometry, and the Neuro-Optometric Rehabilitation Association.

