BOND COUNTY - A 26-year-old Glen Carbon woman - Jasmine Streator- died in a head-on collision at 8:42 a.m. on June 25, 2021, Illinois State Police has reported.

Another man in another unit Jaswant Singh, a 33-year-old male from South Richmond, N.Y., also died in the crash, driving a 2020 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination.



The Following Preliminary Information is being released by Illinois State Police District 11

WHAT: Two-Vehicle Fatal Traffic Crash.

WHEN: June 25, 2021 at approximately 8:42 a.m.

WHERE: Interstate 70 eastbound near milepost 47, Bond County

VEHICLES: Unit 1- 2017 Black GMC Terrain.

Unit 2- 2020 White Freightliner Truck-Tractor Semi-Trailer Combination.

DRIVERS: Unit 1- Jasmine Streator, 26-year-old female from Glen Carbon, IL. – Deceased

Unit 2- Jaswant Singh, 33-year-old male from South Richmond, N.Y.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling west on Interstate 70 near milepost 47 in Bond County. Unit 2 was traveling east, in the right lane, at the same location. The driver of Unit 1 left the road to the left, crossed the center median and struck Unit 2 head on. Unit 1 rolled over and came to rest south of Interstate 70. Unit 2 left the road to the right, coming to rest jack knifed across a frontage road. Unit 1 driver succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Unit 2 driver reported no injuries. Interstate 70 eastbound, and the frontage road, were both closed for approximately 5 hours during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

