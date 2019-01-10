GLEN CARBON - Shortly before noon Thursday, Glen Carbon Police Department officers arrested two male subjects who had been driving a stolen vehicle.

Glen Carbon Police said the investigation began with a radio broadcast that alerted officers of a stolen vehicle being driven on Interstate 270 in Glen Carbon jurisdiction. Responding officers were able to stop the stolen vehicle near the Interstate 270 and Interstate 55 exit in Troy, Illinois.

Officers from Glen Carbon Police Department and Troy Police Department worked together and were able to apprehend two male subjects who had fled on foot from the stopped stolen vehicle.

Glen Carbon Police said both arrested subjects will be held at the Madison County Jail pending formal charges to be determined by the Madison County State’s Attorney Office.

