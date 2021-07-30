GLEN CARBON - Scooter’s Coffee has opened its business at 4208 Illinois Route-159 in Glen Carbon and already is a hit, owner Robert Semptimphelter said this week.

“I always wanted to own my own business,” Robert said. “I did my due diligence phase and my values aligned perfectly with Scooters. We feel very fortunate to be in the location in Glen Carbon. The people who live here and traffic counts here are outstanding.”

The Scooters was so popular that before it even opened, customers were stopping by, and when they did Robert just handed them a free coffee or drink.

The new Scooters Coffee is already having an economic impact on Glen Carbon. He hired what he described as “a great team manager and assistant manager, and 16-18 part-timers.”

Glen Carbon Administrator Jamie Bowden said he is "very excited" about the impact the new Scooters will bring to the village.

Robert Semptimphelter said the signature coffees, smoothies, teas, pastries, and the maple waffle sandwich, are already a hit.

The new Scooters owner said as a customer, expect a friendly, smiling face when you drive-thru at this new coffee house.

Robert said the first week has been simply “fantastic.”

“We had no idea what to expect the first week, but early on, it has been great.”

Scooter's Coffee is a franchise company that expands over 165 locations in 15 states, with a list that's continually growing. Robert said this Scooters business is a drive-thru only. Robert said he feels Scooters is “a fantastic franchisor.”

“We have received great support overall with the Scooters brand, and anything we need, they are there to get it,” Robert said. “We are so excited to be here in Glen Carbon for our customers.”

For more information, call (618) 205-3344 or visit the Facebook page at:

https://www.facebook.com/ScootersCoffee/

