GLEN CARBON - Phase 2 of the Glen Carbon Road Shared Use Path Project is officially underway following the Village Board’s unanimous approval of a $78,900 agreement with TWM, Inc.

The project’s second phase will begin at Lakewood Drive and extend to Mark Trail Drive along Glen Carbon Road. TWM will “develop plans, specifications, and estimates for construction of a 0.3-mile-long shared use path” between the two roads, according to a short form of the agreement.

Bowden said he anticipates construction to begin in the spring or summer of 2025. Once completed, the shared use path will connect Schon Park and Route 159.

As previously reported on Riverbender.com, Phase 1 consisted of 0.28 miles from Schon Park to Lakewood Drive. Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said at Tuesday’s meeting that the design element of Phase 1 is currently completed.

Phase 2 will begin at Lakewood Drive and extend to Mark Trail Drive, a distance of 0.3 miles. The project’s second phase also includes a new storm sewer, curb, and gutter, as well as a new rectangular rapid-flashing beacon to assist with crossing Glen Carbon Road.

The total construction cost for the project is currently estimated to be approximately $800,000 to $1,000,000, in addition to a combined $173,170 for both design engineering phases. According to the agreement, “It is assumed the project will be funded using local, MEPRD, and IDNR funds and no other federal or state funds will be used for this project.”

The Village Board then unanimously approved a Professional Services Agreement with TWM, Inc. for Design Engineering Services for the Glen Carbon Road Shared Use Path Phase 2 Project.

