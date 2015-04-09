Ross Breckenridge, a newly elected Glen Carbon Village Board trustee, is one that understands the statement, “every vote counts.”

On Tuesday night, Breckenridge won his village board spot by literally one vote. He finished with 576 votes and the next closest person in the voting was Luke Harris with 575 votes.

Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza pointed out the tally is still unofficial until sometime in April when the canvas is completed. It will be around April 21, the clerk told Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com.

Breckenridge said he knocked on close to 1,000 doors during his campaign to encourage people to come out and realized every one of those knocks was important.

“When it comes down to one vote, that is the democratic process and that is what I believe in,” he said. “It shows that every vote matters and counts.”

Breckenridge closes this campaign knowing his constituents spoke they want him to continue.

“This means a majority spoke, even if it was by one more vote than my opponent,” he said. “I will continue to listen to the voters and that is what I did the last four years.”

As Breckenridge knocked on doors, he was asked a lot of questions and given suggestions about the village. He wrote everything down and when appropriate, he contacted people back who had questions.

Ming-Mendoza said she always tells everyone that every vote counts.

“This is a perfect example that every vote does count,” she said.

