GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Chief Todd Link and other officers are taking seriously a recent house camera video in the Lakewood Subdivision that shows the report of a coyote attack on a pet.

Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus said the report of the attack was reported to police two or three weeks ago.

“A coyote attacked someone’s dog in the Lakewood Subdivision,” the mayor said. “The dog survived but was injured. The chief of police’s primary concern is it could be a public safety issue if a child or another animal is walking in the subdivision and a coyote decided to attack. The chief is looking into preventative measures and has been talking to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.”

Mayor Marcus said one of the options was permission from the IDNR to have a certified IDNR hunter hunt the coyotes with an air rifle from a tree stand.

“I haven’t talked to any residents from the Lakewood about it, but it is good to just be preventative before it becomes a public safety issue,” Marcus said.

Marcus commended Chief Link and his officers for doing “a great job,” on the coyote situation with their contact with IDNR and the investigation.

