GLEN CARBON - For the last five years, Sgt. Paul Cates has led a Glen Carbon Police Department effort to adopt families at Christmas time.

This year, the Glen Carbon Police Department raised funds with the business district and community to provide a special Christmas for six members and 29 family members overall. Without these efforts on the part of Sgt. Cates and the Glen Carbon Police officers, business people and the community, Christmas would not have been bright for these children and families.

For Sgt. Cates, a long-time member of the Glen Carbon Police Department, this program has a special place in his heart.

“The hugs and tears of joy and everything are great, but watching the community pull together to do this is great,” he said. “It is one of those things I can check off my list and say I did in the department and the community and I couldn’t ask for better.”

Sgt. Cates says a willingness and want to do for others is a big part of why he and others became police officers.

“It is one of the many reasons I have served the community for 30 years” Sgt. Cates said of being involved and assisting others.

Denise Cates, Paul’s wife, assists him with the wrapping of presents and shopping, along with other officers.

Connecting with the community is a big part of what Sgt. Cates and the other Glen Carbon Police officers try to do.

“Connecting with the community has become part of my life and the other officers,” he said. “Establishing a connection with the community is right on with our ideas here at the Village of Glen Carbon and the police department.”

