GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police have three reports of separate burglaries to motor vehicles and one stolen motor vehicle in the Savannah Crossing Subdivision in Glen Carbon.

Glen Caron Police said at about 4:50 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, police officers responded to the Savannah Crossing subdivision for reports of the burglaries and one stolen motor vehicle.

Glen Carbon officers and detectives, with the help of Illinois State Police Crime Scene personnel, are actively following up on these cases. Since these separate cases are all currently under investigation, Glen Carbon Police Department does not have any further information to provide at this time.

The Glen Carbon Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in the following manner:

Please remove all valuables (purses, wallets, cash, laptops, firearms, medicines, etc.) from vehicles.

Please lock up all unattended vehicles and secure vehicle keys inside residences.

Please secure keyless ignition vehicles inside garages or use steering lock devices on the car.

Please close and secure garage doors overnight.

Please lock and secure all doors and windows to your home.

Please utilize Glen Carbon PD “vacation checks” to monitor your home in your absence.

Please sign up for the Glen Carbon PD Voluntary Camera Registry.

Please watch for suspicious activity in your neighborhoods and call Glen Carbon PD with information on suspicious activity at our non-emergency number of (618) 288-7226 24 hours a day.

The Glen Carbon Police Department stated that it takes all reports of personal crimes and property crimes seriously.

Anyone with credible information pertaining to these incidents or others is encouraged to report it on the non-emergency line (618-288-7226) of the Glen Carbon Police Department.

Anyone wishing to provide information anonymously may do so by calling the Glen Carbon PD Tip Line (618-391-4470).

