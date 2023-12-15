GLEN CARBON - Best Buy, located at 6670 Edwardsville Crossing Drive in Edwardsville, had a robbery around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, Glen Carbon Police Department reported on Friday morning, Dec. 15, 2023.

Edwardsville Police Department was involved in the situation, but Chief Mike Fillback said Glen Carbon Police was the main investigator of the crime at this point.

Glen Carbon Police said more information will be released on the robbery later Friday afternoon and that at this point confirmed there was a robbery around 9 p.m. at the Best Buy store.

The Glen Carbon Police said four people were apprehended and in custody. Edwardsville Police, Madison County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police were all involved in the apprehension of the suspects with Glen Carbon Police. The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has been presented with case information and is reviewing information. Charges could come later today, the police said.

