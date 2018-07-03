GLEN CARBON – Glen Carbon Police are investigating an incident at Early Explorations Too child care center in Glen Carbon involving a firearm.

According to a letter sent to parents with children enrolled there, a man left a “nap time bag” for his son late Monday morning. Inside the bag was a handgun, among other items more appropriate for nap time. The child immediately took the gun to a teacher who secured it in the school's office and called police. Glen Carbon Police Patrol Commander Lieutenant Wayne White confirmed to EdGlenToday his department was investigating an incident of a child finding a firearm at a local childcare facility. He directed reporters to a public Facebook post on the department's page, which said the following:

Article continues after sponsor message

The Glen Carbon Police Department is investigating an incident concerning a firearm being brought into a local child learning center. The Glen Carbon Police Department makes the safety and security of children our highest priority and will diligently investigate any incident which involves children or firearms.

No one was injured in the matter being investigated and the response of the police department upon notification of the incident was immediate.

Facts of the incident are still being collected, and the report will be ultimately be forwarded to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office for review of possible criminal charges. No further information regarding this incident will be disseminated at this time as this is currently an ongoing investigation.

White said no charges had been pressed at this time, saying it was the decision of Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons to do so or not.

More like this: