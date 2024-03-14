GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department will be adding two new squad cars to its fleet following unanimous approval from the Village Board on Tuesday.

Police Chief Todd Link said the purchase will include two 2024 Ford Interceptor frontline squad cars, each starting at $46,555 with $17,445.51 worth of stripping and upfitting to equip them for department use; the total cost amounts to $64,000.51 per vehicle.

He added that some of the department’s vehicles are starting to get higher in mileage, warranting a couple of replacements.

“Typically, a police department runs with 14 squad cars,” he said. “If you take out the K-9 vehicles, which are two, and the sergeant vehicles, which are another two, we have 10 frontline vehicles that we typically operate with.

“The average average mileage on those frontline vehicles is about 77,000 miles, but we have five cars at over 100,000 miles, and the average mileage on those cars is about 109,000. We do need to get these two cars in the fleet.”

Link also explained the dealership the department usually does business with wouldn’t be able to supply the vehicles until at least 2025, which Link said was “unworkable” for the department’s current situation. Instead, these new vehicles will be purchased from Lou Fous Ford in Chesterfield, Mo., who he said could supply and outfit two vehicles at about the same price point and have them delivered within 60 days.

The Village Board then voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the two new squad cars for the Glen Carbon Police Department.

