GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Police Department made an announcement Tuesday that someone is using the department's (618) 288-7226 phone number in a telephone scam.

"The scammers are reporting they are with our police department and threatening legal action if you do not give them personal information or pay them money," the department said in a statement. "Please know, the Glen Carbon Police or any other police agency will never contact you by phone and ask for personal information or money."

If you have given personal information to these callers, contact the Glen Carbon Police Department non-emergency line at (618) 288-2610 to file a report.

