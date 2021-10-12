GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Department has reported that over the weekend of October 9, they have received reports of three residential burglaries in the Kingsley Way and Forest Grove subdivisions.

In two of the three burglaries, the suspect forced entry into the residence. In one burglary, the residence was occupied when the suspect entered, but quickly left upon the activation of the burglar alarm.

The Glen Carbon Police requests the public’s assistance in identifying the following person of interest. This subject appears to be 5’7 to 5’11, wearing a blue ski mask with reflective lettering/embroidery, a grey and black sweatshirt with reflective logo (possibly IZOD) on the chest, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226, or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 618-391-4470.

