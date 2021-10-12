GLEN CARBON - Glen Carbon Police Department has reported that over the weekend of October 9, they have received reports of three residential burglaries in the Kingsley Way and Forest Grove subdivisions.

In two of the three burglaries, the suspect forced entry into the residence. In one burglary, the residence was occupied when the suspect entered, but quickly left upon the activation of the burglar alarm.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Glen Carbon Police requests the public’s assistance in identifying the following person of interest. This subject appears to be 5’7 to 5’11, wearing a blue ski mask with reflective lettering/embroidery, a grey and black sweatshirt with reflective logo (possibly IZOD) on the chest, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with further information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at 618-288-7226, or the anonymous Crime Tip Line at 618-391-4470.

More like this:

May 14, 2024 - New Glen Carbon Police Officer Sworn In

Jun 14, 2024 - Glen Carbon Man Charged In Ice Pick Stabbing

Apr 25, 2024 - Glen Carbon Police Department Responds to Incident Involving Weapon Pointed at Construction Workers

Jun 27, 2024 - Glen Carbon Olive Garden Ranks 7th in the Nation

Jun 12, 2024 - Additional Dispatcher Approved For Glen Carbon Police Department

 